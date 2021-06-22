Why Showtime will release episodes of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ early for streaming viewers
Showtime is trying to thread the needle between catering to its traditional pay-TV subscribers while appealing to streaming audiences. In its latest bid, the ViacomCBS-owned, subscription-based TV network will release new episodes of “The L Word: Generation Q” on its streaming services two days before they air on linear TV when the series’ second season premieres in early August. To be clear, the episodes will also be available for traditional TV viewers to access two days early via pay-TV providers’ on-demand services.digiday.com