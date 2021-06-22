Why Showtime will release episodes of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ early for streaming viewers

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? If you come into this article looking for an answer, or some scoop on what’s next, we’re happy to help!. Unfortunately, we wish we could help by handing down some news that would excite a lot of people out there — alas, there is no new installment on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s largely a function of the Fourth of July holiday. While it’s true that Showtime is not dependent on advertising or live+same-day ratings, they do want to ensure that there is attention paid to their shows. The fundamental truth here is that if The Chi was airing this weekend, nobody would be focusing on it. After most people were stuck inside last Independence Day, we gotta think that they are going to be more away from the TV than ever this time around.