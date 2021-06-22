‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Debuts Short Cropped Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics
Yvonne Strahovski showed off a killer new haircut on Instagram, and the fans are loving it!. Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, 38, is rocking a much shorter hairstyle these days and we love it. On June 21, Yvonne took a break from doing press interviews for her upcoming film The Tomorrow Wars, to snap a quick selfie that showed off her new bob hairstyle. Flaunting her edgy new look in the photo, Yvonne looked straight at the camera and captioned it, “Short hair don’t care,” along with with a peace sign.hollywoodlife.com