‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Debuts Short Cropped Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya started off as friends, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship has become “so much more.”. Things between Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 24, are heating up. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars had been rumored to be dating back in 2017, but finally made things official on July 1 when they were spotted making out in Tom’s car. And following a dinner date between the pair on July 4, a source close to the Marvel stars EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the actors’ relationship has evolved from a tight friendship to a blossoming romance. “Tom and Zendaya are very happy together and are legitimate best friends from working with each other and that has now turned itself into so much more,” the source said.