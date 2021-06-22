Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Burnet, Travis by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Travis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS...NORTHEASTERN BLANCO AND SOUTH CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lago Vista, or 14 miles southeast of Marble Falls, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakeway, Lago Vista, The Hills, Spicewood, Cypress Mill, Smithwick, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov