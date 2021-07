It was an excellent year for the Lebanon High School baseball program. The team finished 18-8 on the season and pulled out some big wins over teams including Nixa, Ozark, Glendale, and Aurora. Senior John Greenwood and junior Zack Stewart were two vital parts in the success of the Yellowjackets this spring, and their work paid off. Greenwood was named second-team All-State for Class 6 as an outfielder, while Stewart was named first-team All-State as an infielder. Stewart also earned the Ozark Conference Player of the Year award, while Greenwood was named first-team All-OC as an outfielder and pitcher. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.