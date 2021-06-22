Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China iron ore futures plunge as price monitoring plan sours sentiment

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China tumbled for a second straight session on Tuesday, narrowing their gains to 30% so far in 2021 from more than 50% earlier, as Beijing’s plans to step up inspection into commodity prices dented sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, dropped as much as 5.2% to 1,110 yuan ($171.75) a tonne, the lowest in two weeks. It was down 3.6% at 1,128 yuan as of 0320 GMT.

“Following the recent macro policies… speculations have begun to cool down and iron ore prices have fluctuated”, analysts at Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

China’s state planner and market regulator on Monday looked into spot market at the Beijing Iron Ore Trading Center and said would closely monitor prices and investigate malicious speculation.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, fell $7 to $210.5 per tonne on Monday. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Meanwhile, the off-peak season for steel products and capacity controls at mills also weakened demand for steelmaking ingredients, Huatai Futures added.

Dalian coking coal fell 0.8% to 1,945 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian bourse slipped 0.8% to 2,650 yuan per tonne.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, declined 2.3% to 5,126 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 3.0% to 5,126 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for July delivery, gained 2.6% to 16,515 yuan a tonne.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Ore#Yuan#Huatai Futures#Steelhome#Coke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Copper on track for biggest monthly decline since March 2020

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Copper on Wednesday was on track for its biggest monthly fall since March 2020 as a stronger dollar, the threat of tighter U.S. monetary policy and moves by China to keep a lid on prices pulled the metal from record highs. Benchmark copper on the...
Industrymining.com

Copper price set for smallest quarterly gain since March 2020

Copper prices rose on Wednesday but were set for their smallest quarterly gain since March 2020 on pressure from a firm dollar and China’s efforts to tame a red-hot metals rally. Copper for delivery in September rose 1.6% from Tuesday’s settlement price, touching $4.335 per pound ($9,537 per tonne) midday...
Industrymining.com

Dalian iron ore price set for seventh straight quarterly gain

Dalian iron ore was set for a seventh straight quarterly gain on Wednesday, although a slump in Chinese steel mills’ profit margins weighed on prices in the final trading sessions of June. The most-traded iron ore contract for September delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 0.7% lower...
Economyspglobal.com

China may cut iron ore imports by 79 mil mt/year over next 5 years: analyst

Domestic ore, scrap to boost iron supplies under 5-year steel plan. China's iron ore imports are likely to fall by around 79 million mt/year from 2020 over the next five years, in line with the aims of the country's five-year plan for the steel industry, Jinshan Xie, an analyst with Shanghai-based research firm Horizon Insights, said during a webinar organized by Horizon and the Singapore Exchange SGX June 30.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc will be added to FTSE Russell’s global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday’s U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said. Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is providing a subdued start to the new financial year on Thursday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,300 level, as investors continue to be spooked amid several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant continuing to balloon. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Shanghai steel futures hit 2-week high on output curbs, lift iron ore

July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday on lingering concerns over supply prospects as the world’s top producer of the construction and manufacturing material seeks to reduce output this year. The most-active October construction steel rebar and hot rolled coil contracts on...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus steps up investment in China's urban renewal projects

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus (WP.UL)is stepping up investment in China's urban renewal and redevelopment sector, announcing on Wednesday the setup of a new platform that acquires under-utilised properties in Shanghai and Beijing and converts them into serviced apartments, creative offices, or mixed-use commercial projects. Golden Union Assets,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea's June crude oil imports up 5.9% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil imports rose 5.9% to 79.0 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Thursday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): June 2021 May 2021* June 2020* Crude Oil 79.0 81.0 74.7 * Actual import figures (Reporting by Joori Rohl; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars cold-shouldered as strong data overlooked

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near support on Thursday as wagers on a hefty U.S. payrolls figure boosted their U.S. counterpart, even as a trio of local data underlined the upbeat economic outlook at home. The Aussie eased to $0.7491, having slipped...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares drop on worries about COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Thursday on concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections would lead to an extension of restrictions, slowing economic recovery. The Nikkei share average fell 0.41% to 28,674.52 by 0200 GMT, while the broader Topix was down 0.34%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Muted start to second half for Asia stocks as U.S. payrolls loom

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stock markets made a subdued start to the second half of 2021 on Thursday, weighed by worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns, while bond and currency markets were on edge ahead of U.S. labour data. Japan’s Nikkei was 0.3% lower while MSCI’s broadest index...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan extends losses after worst month since Aug 2019

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses against the dollar on Thursday, after posting its biggest monthly drop since August 2019, dragged lower by broad strength in the greenback in global markets. But trading was tepid as temporary closures of some major state-run banks in Beijing for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 had thinned volumes and liquidity, traders said. Domestic financial markets are usually stable during key economic and political events. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near one-week low of 6.4709 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4601. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4620 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4640 at midday, 62 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders said the weakness in the yuan was tracking broad dollar strength overnight, with many investors now anxiously awaiting a key U.S. job report due on Friday for clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. A yuan trader at a Chinese bank said markets continued to bet that further strength in the dollar will pile additional downward pressure on the yuan, with many eyeing 6.5 per dollar as the next key level. Meanwhile, despite increasing expectations for a Fed taper and interest rate hikes in the United States, many analysts believe Chinese central bank will stay put for the next two years despite a slew of recent economic indicators showing an uneven recovery in the world's second-largest economy. "Given (recent) Chinese yuan strength, supported by a sizeable trade surplus, FDI and portfolio inflows, we believe the PBOC may wait even longer this time before responding to the Fed rate hikes," economists at Standard Chartered said in a note. The yuan had rallied to three-year highs against a weakening dollar in spring, but retreated 1.3% in June after the Fed surprised markets by signaling rate rises may happen sooner than expected. The yuan is still strong against a basket of currencies of China's trading partners. The CFETS basket index breached the 98 level again and rose to 98.01 on Thursday. Markets widely believe authorities want to see 98 as the ceiling for the index. ​ A private survey on Thursday showed that China's factory activity expanded at a softer pace in June, as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the export province of Guangdong and supply chain woes drove output growth to the lowest in 15 months. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.394 from the previous close of 92.367, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4688 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4709 6.4601 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.464 6.4578 -0.10% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.04% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.07 97.9 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.394 92.367 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4688 -0.07% * Offshore 6.6384 -2.52% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

India's June jobless rate falls to 9.17% -private think-tank CMIE

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India’s June unemployment rate fell to 9.17% from the May figure of 11.90%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday. Most economic activities have resumed in the south Asian nation after state governments eased pandemic curbs following a fall...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares weighed by weak June factory data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China shares dropped on Thursday, led by losses in industrial and material stocks after data showing soft factory activity in June raised concerns about an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,588.55 points, while the blue-chip...