Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Olympics-Athlete return could lead to easier travel for vaccinated Australians

By Nick Mulvenney
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1NUG_0abWNz0Q00

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The return of athletes and officials to Australia after the Tokyo Olympics could lead to a loosening of travel restrictions for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Australian team’s medical director said on Tuesday.

Australia will be sending about 480 athletes to Japan for the Games in July and August and they, along with more than 500 officials and media, will be forced into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days when they get back home.

Dr David Hughes told a media briefing that such a large group would provide the government with a good idea of the risk of community infection from vaccinated people entering the country.

“No doubt, this is the biggest cohort of fully vaccinated individuals going off to a medium-risk environment,” he said.

“Coming back into Australia from overseas as a fully vaccinated cohort of more than 1,000 people, I think it provides an interesting opportunity for the Australian government to have a look at what the infection rates are.

“This unique situation could help inform future policy settings (and) it could be an interesting spin-off for the Australian people.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in April that his government was looking at a system whereby people who have been vaccinated might be able to quarantine at their homes after travelling abroad.

Hughes said more than 98% of athletes would be vaccinated and expressed great confidence in the health protocols put in place to protect athletes and the local population from the spread of COVID-19 during the Games.

“There’s no doubt that the Olympics is challenging but my intention is that all Australians go in and come out without contracting COVID-19,” he said.

“There’s no guarantees with COVID but I think we have an excellent plan in place and I’m not expecting a large number of Australian athletes to contract COVID.”

The Australian team have added extra protocols to those demanded by Games organisers, including a COVID-19 test for athletes 14 days before they depart for Japan, but Hughes said the preparations were not just about health security.

“We’re not going there to avoid COVID, we’re going there to perform,” he said.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Australians#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Travelthewestsidegazette.com

Australian Industry Seeks International Travel Plan

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian industry groups have renewed calls for the federal government to set out a roadmap for reopening international travel. The calls come as the government announced the addition of 22 professions to the skilled migration list. The list now includes 41 professions with chefs, auditors, tax accountants,...
Swimming & SurfingESPN

Ariarne Titmus eyeing a golden Olympics for Australian swimmers

It has been some turnaround. For a young woman who came into this week's Australian Olympic swimming trials plagued by questions about a lingering shoulder injury, freestyler Ariarne Titmus has not only blown away the cobwebs but blown away any shred of doubt that she will be a major force at next month's Tokyo Games.
Worldswimswam.com

Vaccinated Ugandan Olympic Athlete Denied Entry to Japan after Coronavirus Test

A group of 9 Uganda Olympic athletes, including swimmers, arrived in Japan last week, and 1 member of that group tested positive for coronavirus. Current photo via Uganda Swimming Federation. A member of Uganda’s Olympic team was barred entry into Japan last week after testing positive for coroanvirus. This marks...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) - Five athletes to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. ARMAND DUPLANTIS (SWEDEN) Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has broken the world record and is a world silver medallist. Heading to Tokyo, the 21-year old will vie for the medal he has always wanted to win. “Since I was a kid I wanted to win an Olympic gold, to be the best pole vaulter in the world,” he said in December.
Societysandiegouniontribune.com

Expert: Transgender Olympic athlete could polarize opinion

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A U.S. expert on transgender rights and politics says the participation of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics might inspire other trans athletes but could also become a focus for conservative activists who oppose greater LGBTQ rights and freedoms. Dr. Jami Taylor, professor...
TravelPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Vaccinations And Travel Insurance Shore Up The Return Of Leisure Travel

Temperatures are rising and travelers are eager to relax outside the confines of their own backyards. Nearly 70% of respondents in a recent Travelocity survey said they are planning leisure travel within the next nine months. The most important factors in the decision to travel are the cleanliness of hotel and transportation and the safety of the destination. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents said getting a Covid-19 vaccine is also a highly important factor.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Australian Open to return after COVID hiatus

MELBOURNE, June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's national golf open will return in November, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governing body Golf Australia said on Tuesday. The tournament will take place at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney from Nov. 25. "It was tough for all...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Some GB Olympic athletes refusing Covid vaccine over side-effect fears

The British athletes who do not want to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before the Tokyo Olympics are doing so over performance-related fears rather than an anti-vax stance, the Guardian understands. The British Olympic Association remains confident that almost all its 370 or so Olympians will have two jabs before they...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What could new rules for vaccinated travellers mean for your summer holiday?

In potentially welcome news for holidaymakers and the travel industry, the government is reportedly considering scrapping the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries.The move, reported by the Daily Telegraph, would mean tourists and business travellers could visit amber destinations without having to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.A government spokesperson said work has begun to “consider the role of vaccinations” for inbound travel following the continued success of the jab’s rollout, while travel consultant Paul Charles claimed the new rules are expected to come into effect by “late July”.What could this...