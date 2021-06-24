New York Mets | Braves vs. Mets Highlights - Acuña Jr.'s solo homer leads the Braves a 1-0 win

The Atlanta Braves (38-29) will battle the New York Mets (34-25) in Game 2 of a doubleheader showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:40 PM ET. Atlanta will try to win this match after losing seven games in their last 10 outings. The Braves just concluded the four-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-1 standing over the weekend. The Atlanta Braves posted 11 runs scored in their last three outings and acquired four or more runs in five of their last seven matches. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led the charge for Atlanta with a total of 68 hits and 44 RBIs while 3rd Baseman Austin Riley and 2nd Baseman Ozzie Albies contributed a combined 132 hits and 76 RBIs. Last time out, starter Drew Smyly made 5.2 innings and gave up one hit with no earned run while awarding three free bases but struck out five St. Louis batters in the winning effort for the Braves.