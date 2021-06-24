New York Mets | Braves vs. Mets Highlights - Acuña Jr.'s solo homer leads the Braves a 1-0 win

Monday, June 21, 2021 • 5:10 P.M. GAME ONE: RHP Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.54) vs. LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00) GAME TWO: TBA vs. RHP Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58) The Mets come back to New York after a tough weekend where they lost three of four games to the Nationals. They still have a 4 game lead in the NL East though as they welcome the Braves to Queens for four games, including a double header today. With the exception of Saturday’s afternoon game, the Mets offense evaporated this weekend. Coupled with Kyle Schwarber going off, things were just bleak for the Mets.