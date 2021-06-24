Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Braves vs. Mets Highlights - Acuña Jr.'s solo homer leads the Braves a 1-0 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOvWV_0abWNy7h00

Acuña Jr.'s solo homer leads the Braves a 1-0 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom cleared to start vs. Atlanta Braves on Monday

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York's doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against the...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Braves vs Mets, Game 1 – 5:10 PM

Monday, June 21, 2021 • 5:10 P.M. GAME ONE: RHP Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.54) vs. LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00) GAME TWO: TBA vs. RHP Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58) The Mets come back to New York after a tough weekend where they lost three of four games to the Nationals. They still have a 4 game lead in the NL East though as they welcome the Braves to Queens for four games, including a double header today. With the exception of Saturday’s afternoon game, the Mets offense evaporated this weekend. Coupled with Kyle Schwarber going off, things were just bleak for the Mets.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets split doubleheader with Braves

Despite having left his previous start with shoulder soreness, Jacob deGrom took his turn in the rotation in the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Braves on regular rest this evening at Citi Field. And he threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, two walks, and one hit allowed, and he made a hell of a catch on a hard-hit ball that right back in the direction of his glove.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Acuna’s Bat and Glove Carry Braves to a 1-0 Win Over Mets

The New York Mets split their doubleheader tonight, taking the opener on Jacob deGrom‘s brilliance before falling short in the nightcap. The Mets (37-30) were defeated 1-0 by the Atlanta Braves (34-37) in the second game at Citi Field. Ian Anderson struck out five batters, shutting down the Mets offense...
MLBatlantanews.net

Marcus Stroman leads short-handed Mets vs. Braves

Marcus Stroman has been a model of stability this season for the injury-plagued New York Mets. Even so, rarely have the Mets needed one of his steadying outings as much as they need one Tuesday night, when Stroman is scheduled to take the mound in the third game of a four-game series against thevisiting Atlanta Braves.
MLBchatsports.com

Charlie Morton goes seven scoreless as Braves blank Mets, 3-0

Charlie Morton tossed seven scoreless innings and Dansby Swanson swatted a big three-run home run during tonight’s game against the Mets. The three-run shot and the dominant pitching performance ended up being a winning combination for the Braves, as they shut out New York by a score of 3-0. From...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Takeaways from Monday's 4-2 Game 1 win over Braves, including another clean Jacob deGrom start

Dom Smith's three-RBI double made the difference as the Mets picked up the 4-2 Game 1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. 1. Jacob deGrom returned and made a full start this time around, pitching another five stellar innings in the first game of Monday's double header. He struck out Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first at-bat of the game and proceeded to strikeout five more batters on the day.
MLBallfans.co

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center. The homer was his 19th of the season and snapped a stretch of 33 at-bats without a home run.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Braves 1, Mets 0—How not to run the bases

Jerad Eickhoff threw four scoreless innings in his Mets debut in the second game of the team’s doubleheader this evening, but the Mets made a bunch of baserunning blunders that sunk the team’s chances to score multiple times early. And despite loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, the Mets still failed to scored as they lost the game.
MLBchatsports.com

DeGrom overpowers Braves as Mets win opener of doubleheader

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday to open a doubleheader. DeGrom (7-2) didn’t allow a hit until Mets outfielders misplayed a fly...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Game 2 6/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves (38-29) will battle the New York Mets (34-25) in Game 2 of a doubleheader showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:40 PM ET. Atlanta will try to win this match after losing seven games in their last 10 outings. The Braves just concluded the four-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-1 standing over the weekend. The Atlanta Braves posted 11 runs scored in their last three outings and acquired four or more runs in five of their last seven matches. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led the charge for Atlanta with a total of 68 hits and 44 RBIs while 3rd Baseman Austin Riley and 2nd Baseman Ozzie Albies contributed a combined 132 hits and 76 RBIs. Last time out, starter Drew Smyly made 5.2 innings and gave up one hit with no earned run while awarding three free bases but struck out five St. Louis batters in the winning effort for the Braves.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES SPLIT TWIN BILL IN NEW YORK VERSUS METS

The Atlanta Braves opened an eight game road trip on Monday by splitting a National League East double header versus the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Mets picked up a win in the opener 4-2, while Braves emerged victorious in the nightcap 1-0. Highlights included yet another home...
MLBtribuneledgernews.com

Acuña's 100th homer winner for Braves in nightcap vs. Cards

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the 100th home run of his four-year career and Drew Smyly carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 to earn a split of their doubleheader on Sunday. Acuña's home run landed in the first row...
MLBCovers.com

Braves vs Mets Picks and Predictions: Mets' Edge on Mound Matters

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets split a doubleheader yesterday and will play the third contest in this four-game set on Tuesday night. Oddsmakers are expecting a tight game between these NL East rivals, with MLB betting lines opening with this game as a pick'em. Here are our best...
MLBTimes Daily

Lindor homers and Mets beat Braves

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets 7, Braves 3

“Games like this make it easy to believe that the Braves are just a winning streak away from being right back where they want to be. Now, they just have to figure out how to win more than four games in a row…”. Games like tonight make it easy to...