Cruel decision to slash federal unemployment aid might not work out for DeSantis
For decades, major sectors of this state’s economy have rested on the aching backs of a vast class of laborers, many of whom have been treated like chattel and paid far less than a living wage. Pre-pandemic, one-third of Florida’s households scraped by on less money than they needed to cover the essential costs of daily life — and that number doesn’t include the 13% of Florida households with incomes below the federal poverty level.www.ocala.com