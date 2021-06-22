Cancel
Hastings Park Results Monday June 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 17 days ago

6th-$8,823, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.740, 46.830, 1:12.180, 1:38.520, 00.000, 1:46.390. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Aditya120455-hd4-hd4-43-hd1-3¼A. Reyes10.904.402.804.45. Chef120677775-32-¾A. Perez3.902.502.25. The All Button120132-hd2-hd2-hd1-hd3-2¾E. Hernandez2.903.00. Wise Market120313-13-1½3-14-1½4-¾A. Marti10.35. Little Groot120221-1½1-21-hd2-15-1¾S. Morales3.00. Paddy d'Oro124744-15-25-16-26-3½L. Seecharan12.55. Captain Jones120566-66-76-hd77J. Roque32.55. Triactor (4-6-1) paid $127.70; Exactor (4-6) paid...

