Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Experts Warn Oklahomans About Importance Of Cybersecurity

By Feliz Romero
News On 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping a company secure is a responsibility that's becoming increasingly difficult. From medical centers to casinos, it seems no one is safe from cyberattacks. Once an attack happens, experts said there are things we can do to counter. Personal responsibility is the best defense against an attack. “We may not...

www.newson6.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Information Security#Control Cyber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Casinos
Related
Electronicscomptia.org

5 Reasons Cybersecurity Experts Love CompTIA PenTest+

Cyberattacks are a constant threat to businesses, and companies are looking to invest in qualified individuals. According to Cyberseek.org, penetration testers are in high demand, with a median salary of $103,000. Their offensive, or red team, skills help companies identify and mitigate network vulnerabilities. CompTIA hosted an exam development workshop, where cybersecurity experts offered their insights on the forthcoming CompTIA PenTest+ certification. Here are just a few reasons why they would recommend CompTIA PenTest+.
Economyhbr.org

Questions Every Board Should Be Asking About Insider Cybersecurity Risks

Boards working in synergy with corporate management to drive business growth — that’s the dream, right? A recent McKinsey study notes that the pandemic has brought many companies closer to this ideal relationship, as company boards of directors (BODs) have risen to the challenge during a time of crisis to guide companies during this unprecedented period. A separate McKinsey study indicates that cybersecurity has been on the board agenda for some time.
Technologythreatpost.com

Users Clueless About Cybersecurity Risks: Study

The return to offices, coupled with uninformed users (including IT pros) has teed up an unprecedented risk of enterprise attack. Organizations are facing yet another unprecedented threat to their cybersecurity now that employees are headed back into offices with their personal devices, lax security hygiene and no clue about some of the most catastrophic attacks in history, such as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
TechnologyItproportal

Cybersecurity experts are in high demand, but salaries have plateaued

Although demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to rise across the globe, salaries across the industry have plateaued. This is according to a new report from recruitment firm Harvey Nash, based on a poll of roughly 6,000 technologists, which states that that two-thirds (67 percent) of cybersecurity professionals didn’t get a pay rise this year, unlike other tech roles.
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

deepwatch MOBILE gives cybersecurity experts real-time visibility into their SOC

Deepwatch launched deepwatch MOBILE — a mobile application that gives customers real-time insight into their Security Operations Center and timely threat intelligence delivered to their mobile phone. With deepwatch MOBILE, CISOs can view their SecOps activity, take action, and stay informed at all times, from anywhere. deepwatch delivers advanced managed...
PoliticsHouston Chronicle

AISN Experts to Present at State Government Cybersecurity Conference

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. AIS Network, a leading IT and cybersecurity provider to the Commonwealth of Virginia, has announced that two of its cybersecurity experts will present “How to Investigate and Prevent Cyber Attacks” this morning at 2021 Cybersecurity Reboot, the commonwealth’s sold-out virtual conference for government security professionals.
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Expert Q&A: Cybersecurity Training Needs a Kick in the Pants

When was the last time the news didn’t feature a troubling cyber attack? From Colonial Pipeline to the New York City Law Department to Scripps Health, organizations public and private are getting torched by hackers. But don’t most organizations require their employees to get cybersecurity training? Maybe the training isn’t...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Cybersecurity Strategy”: Civil society raises the alarm about back doors

38 clubs, associations, IT companies and networks as well as 32 scientists urge the federal government not to adopt the draft “cybersecurity strategy” submitted by Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) during this legislative period. In its current form, the project would, according to the critics, “cement a cybersecurity policy for years for which there is insufficient support in the economy and society”. The proposed measures have little chance of improving IT security in Germany.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How Offensive AI Can Disarm Cybersecurity

As more organizations adopt AI and ML as cybersecurity controls and to detect and deter attacks, cybercriminals are devising ways to use AI as the basis of attacks. “What’s known as ‘offensive AI’ will enable cybercriminals to direct targeted attacks at unprecedented speed and scale while flying under the radar of traditional, rule-based detection tools,” MIT Technology Review stated, warning that organizations need to go on the defensive, and declaring “the battle of algorithms has begun.”
CongressPosted by
Best Life

If You Get This Message About Your Social Security, Delete It, Experts Warn

We all know to be cautious when it comes to our Social Security number. If this information falls into the wrong hands, you could easily become the victim of identity theft. Criminals can use your Social Security number to apply for credit cards, obtain loans, and even commit crimes in your name—which makes it a lucrative opportunity for scammers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning about Social Security scams for some time, but a new text message scheme is something you need to be on the lookout for. Read on to find out what text about your Social Security you should delete right away.
TechnologyTechRepublic

How legitimate security tool Cobalt Strike is being used in cyberattacks

Normally used by organizations for penetration testing, Cobalt Strike is exploited by cybercriminals to launch attacks, says Proofpoint. The same powerful tool used by organizations to enhance their security is being adopted by cybercriminals to help break through their security. Popular penetration testing program Cobalt Strike saw a 161% increase in malicious use from 2019 to 2020 and is considered a high-volume threat for 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by security provider Proofpoint.
Computersinfosecurity-magazine.com

6 Important Questions About Anomaly Detection

Violations of security policies within a computer or network are symbolic of the need for robust intrusion detection. From attackers accessing systems from the internet or authorized users conducting unauthorized activity internally, it seems that there are but few secure areas within IT systems. There have been cutting-edge developments within...
Mental Healthfashionweekdaily.com

Marco Laterza on the Importance of Physical and Mental Health Experts in the Corporate World

In the last year, corporations all over the world saw the importance of health, both mental and physical, as the pandemic undoubtedly tested the best of us. As many were confined to their homes and with minimal social interaction, physical and mental health was at risk for countless working individuals. But one up-and-coming personal trainer and corporate health coach has been making waves as the impact of his work has been invaluable for his clientele. Introducing 21-time fitness magazine cover model Marco Laterza As someone who once lived and breathed the corporate lifestyle, working as a banker in wealth management, Laterza knows the challenges that come with a committed corporate career lifestyle. And with so many individuals eager to get back into shape and find a healthy balance between work life and both physical and mental health, Laterza has been instrumental in helping employees design effective programs that benefit them both mentally and physically. Thanks to the pandemic, now more than ever, major corporations are completely restructuring their human resources departments and changing the way they interact with employees to foster and facilitate a well-rounded, healthy work environment. With his experience in the corporate world and now fitness and health, he looks forward to continuing to educate and help employees improve health, productivity, and performance.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Debunking cybersecurity misconceptions about edge computing

Jun. 27—Though Edge Computing is becoming increasingly undeniable, cementing its place from hype to necessary technology of the now. Forrester is calling 2021 the year for edge computing, predicting it will move from experimentation to mass deployment. The newness of Edge, outside of IT circles, unfortunately, contributes to a lot...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Stark Warning

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, although it may feel that way in much of America. That's because not enough people are getting vaccinated quick enough in the face of a more transmissible new variant, dubbed Delta. In response, University Of Nebraska Medical Center "College Of Public Health" Dean/Professor, Dr. Ali S. Khan, joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" (on SiriusXM Doctor Radio, channel 110) and told show host Dr. Marc Siegel that he believes that Americans should be worried about the fall and winter.
Technologythreatpost.com

5G Security Vulnerabilities Fluster Mobile Operators

A survey from GSMA and Trend Micro shows a concerning lack of security capabilities for private 5G networks (think factories, smart cities, industrial IoT, utilities and more). As 5G private networks roll out in the coming years, security may be a key issue for enterprises. A survey released at Mobile...
Public Healthohmymag.co.uk

Experts warn a fourth coronavirus wave is on its way

With COVID cases rising steadily over the last month, the UK is now living through its third wave and SAGE experts are now saying that a fourth one could be in the horizon. Though the vaccination program has significantly helped in containing and reducing the number of deaths per day, cases have jumped 24% from last week. Figures from yesterday, 20 June, showed a further 9,284 people having contracted the virus compared to the 7,490 just seven days prior.