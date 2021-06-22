Experts Warn Oklahomans About Importance Of Cybersecurity

In the last year, corporations all over the world saw the importance of health, both mental and physical, as the pandemic undoubtedly tested the best of us. As many were confined to their homes and with minimal social interaction, physical and mental health was at risk for countless working individuals. But one up-and-coming personal trainer and corporate health coach has been making waves as the impact of his work has been invaluable for his clientele. Introducing 21-time fitness magazine cover model Marco Laterza As someone who once lived and breathed the corporate lifestyle, working as a banker in wealth management, Laterza knows the challenges that come with a committed corporate career lifestyle. And with so many individuals eager to get back into shape and find a healthy balance between work life and both physical and mental health, Laterza has been instrumental in helping employees design effective programs that benefit them both mentally and physically. Thanks to the pandemic, now more than ever, major corporations are completely restructuring their human resources departments and changing the way they interact with employees to foster and facilitate a well-rounded, healthy work environment. With his experience in the corporate world and now fitness and health, he looks forward to continuing to educate and help employees improve health, productivity, and performance.