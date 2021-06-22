SF Giants activate Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson, option Wade & Vosler
The SF Giants activated corner bats Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf from the injured list on Monday, opting to cut their rehab stints with the Sacramento River Cats short. While activating them gives manager Gabe Kapler some proven power hitters to deploy in his lineup, it also forced the front office to make some tough roster decisions. In the end, they opted to option Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr to Triple-A.aroundthefoghorn.com