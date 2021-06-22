Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling

By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vegetarian and vegan foods sold in Wisconsin could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products, under bills up for votes Tuesday in the state Assembly. The “truth in labeling” measures are supported by the state's agriculture and dairy industries...

