Clark County, NV

LETTER: ‘Old’ schools a matter of perspective

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI couldn’t help but chuckle as I read your June 17 story, “Sisolak: The kids deserve better.” Apparently, Robison Middle School, built in 1973, is considered an “aging school” in Clark County and is scheduled to be replaced under a new law. Among its many shortcomings is a lack of “performance space large enough for the school’s new mariachi program.” I wonder what Gov. Steve Sisolak would think of the grammar school I attended, built in 1922, or the high school my husband attended, built in 1914. Both are Chicago public schools still in use.

