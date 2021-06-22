United Way of El Paso County receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation $8k Grant
On Monday, officials with United Way of El Paso County announced that they had received a $8,000 grant to support family literacy from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We’re so grateful to receive such generous support from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support family literacy efforts in El Paso,” Deborah Zuloaga, CEO of UWEPC, said. “This grant will help us transform the lives of families and children through literacy efforts of our Grade-Level Reading Initiative.”elpasoheraldpost.com