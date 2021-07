Looking for a place to live can be a real give-and-take situation. If you want bigger bedrooms, you may have to do without an ensuite bathroom. If you want a formal dining room, you may have to give up some kitchen space. Or, if you live in an efficiency, studio, or city apartment, your kitchen may be pretty small to begin with. And in that case, it almost feels inevitable that the countertops will get cluttered. To steer clear of stuff strewn about, follow this kitchen countertop organization advice from home stagers.