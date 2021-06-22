Cancel
Colorado State

Prepare for Colorado River Tubing Fun

InsiderFamilies
InsiderFamilies
 16 days ago

Upper Colorado River.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

Would you like to go tubing on the Colorado River? Tubing is an unforgettable yet relaxing experience. You can float around on the tubes with a group of friends or family to experience the water and scenery that surrounds it. It’s the perfect way to spend a warm day outside having a genuinely good time. Before you try to go tubing, you’ll need to know what to expect and how to make the most of your time.

1. Bring a Waterproof Bag With You

The first thing you’ll need before heading out on the Colorado River is a waterproof bag. The HEETA brand provides dry bags for women and men to use for these types of occasions. You can get a waterproof bag on Amazon for a meager price. It’ll come in handy for you while you’re out on the water. You can keep it attached to your tube to ensure that it doesn’t get lost while you’re spending time on the river.

What to Pack in the Waterproof Bag

  • It’s good to have a waterproof bag to carry some of the most important items.
  • You’re going to need sunscreen, so that is one thing to add to your bag.
  • You may also want to pack a few snacks, a pair of sunglasses, and anything else of importance to you.
  • You’re not going to need to bring too many items with you to have a good time with family and friends.

2. Eat Before You Head Out on Your Adventure

Sure, you can pack snacks and try to eat them while out on the river, but it isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Suppose you want to avoid feeling hungry and lightheaded while outdoors in the sun for several hours; your best bet is to eat before heading out on your adventure. Try to eat something that will give you energy without causing you to experience stomach pains. The last thing you want to deal with is the feeling of having to use the bathroom when you’re tubing! Protein bars are an excellent choice, but you can eat anything you’d like to have beforehand.

The Arkansas Rover through Canon City Colorado is another fun place to tube.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

Insider Tip: Be sure to check out our guide to Canon City Colorado!

3. Don’t Forget to Apply Sunscreen Regularly

When you’re having a good time, it’s easy to forget about applying sunscreen. Even if you put it on before heading out on the tubes, you’re going to need to reapply it. Use one of the most potent SPF sunscreens available to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays. The sun is powerful enough to cause sunburn to develop within fifteen minutes, which is why it’s so important to reapply often.

4. Choose a Reliable Company with Rave Reviews

When you want to have the time of your life, choosing the right company is essential. Several companies are available and currently provide Colorado River tubing opportunities to guests.

Visit the websites of these and other companies to gather more information. You’ll get to compare the cost of the experience, find out how long you’ll get to stay on the water, and get more details from people who’ve already used these companies. The information you gather will help you decide which company to choose. Once you know which one you’d like to use, you can make reservations, selecting a date and time that works best for you and your group.

5. Bring Waterproof Accessories With You to Enhance the Experience

It’s a good idea to bring a few waterproof accessories with you to make the experience of tubing even more enjoyable. You’ll get to have a lot of fun while spending time soaking up the sun and staring at nature’s beautiful surroundings.

Portable Speaker

If you have a waterproof portable speaker, bring it with you to enjoy some good music. You can even create a playlist in advance and set things up so that your speaker will play your favorite songs the entire time. The music makes the experience even more exciting.

Phone Protector

While you’re on the river, you’ll probably want to take as many photos as possible to have as keepsakes. However, it’s hard to do that when you’re worried about your phone getting wet. Keep your phone protected by placing it in a protective case that you can hang around your neck. It keeps the water from getting on your phone but allows you to use the phone still to make calls, send text messages, and take photos throughout the journey.

Water Bottle

Instead of bringing a plastic water bottle with you, get a reusable one that floats and is waterproof. You can make sure that you don’t lose the water bottle and constantly have access to freshwater when you need it. After all, you need to stay hydrated while you’re out on those tubes.

Be sure to check out these other items that outdoors lovers might want to have for a tubing or camping trip!

6. Have an Unforgettable Time Tubing on the Colorado River

If your goal is to experience the Colorado River while tubing, you’ll have many opportunities to do so. Different companies provide individuals and their loved ones with chances to ride on tubes for hours at a time to explore the river and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

You can have an excellent time laughing with family, listening to music, and floating at the perfect pace while on your tube. You’ll make some of the best memories while you’re out on the river. So, what are you waiting for? Gather the items you’ll need, choose the company to use, and head out on the adventure of a lifetime.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

InsiderFamilies

InsiderFamilies

Vail, CO
Insider Families is a Colorado-based family travel publisher. We love the great outdoors. We feel grateful to live in the mountains of Colorado and see first hand how climate change is impacting our winters. It is important to us that we share with our readers and followers how they can help preserve what makes a place special. We make a point to learn about the local history and environment of the places we visit. When we visit the Golden Isles of Georgia you will find us making a stop at the Sea Turtle Sanctuary and learning about this endangered species. We return home with books on the subject and a desire to share that knowledge. We love nature and like to spend as much time in it as possible whether hiking a mountain, riding the BMX track, soaring down an alpine coaster or trying a new sport at the beach or lake.

