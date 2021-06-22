Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan coming to Bridgestone Arena

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan announced a live show in Nashville for September 3.

The comedians will perform at Bridgestone Arena Friday, September 3 at 8 p.m.

It was part of an announcement for two shows: Nashville and New Orleans, Louisianna at the Smoothie King Center on September 4.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. The Nashville show is a mobile-only ticket show.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show and masks are required.

All phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

The duo was scheduled to perform at Bridgestone Arena on Labor Day last year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.