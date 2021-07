Open banking is defined as a service that allows the digital transfer of data linked to a customer's bank account. Data exchange takes place between banks and third-party organizations. In addition, this account-related financial information is used by third-party vendors to design applications and services that are offered to the customer. In addition, the analysis of this data also enables the design of more advanced and personalized applications aimed at improving the customer's experience in financial services. In addition, some of the open banking financial services offered in the market include banking and capital markets, payments, digital currencies.