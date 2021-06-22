Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Controlled costs helped NEC Australia offset decline in FY21 revenue

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 9 days ago

NEC Australia has reported after-tax profit for the 2021 financial year came in just shy of AU$18.4 million for the 2021 financial year, exceeding the year prior by nearly AU$7 million. Total revenue for the 12 months was AU$377.6 million, down from last year's AU$417 million. Of that, managed services...

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nec Corporation#Latin America#Nec Australia#Fy21#Australian#Japanese#Nec Corporation#Star Alliance#Sita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Australia
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Microsoft, IBM

JCMR recently Announced States Public Cloud Management and Security Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Vmware, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba.
Public HealthInfoworld

How enterprises are bringing pandemic-driven cloud costs under control

To the concern of finance officers everywhere, the quick issuance of stay-at-home orders during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic gave IT teams the authority to quickly scale up cloud usage to meet a rapidly changing set of employee and customer needs, almost overnight. In fact, cloud spending outpaced on-premises investments for the first time ever in 2020, marking a tipping point in enterprise consumption of cloud services.
Income Taxalbuquerqueexpress.com

RIL's consolidated revenue Rs 5.4 lakh crore in FY21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday the conglomerate's consolidated revenue totalled Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2020-21 (FY21) with a sharp increase from consumer businesses. The consolidated EBITDA was nearly Rs 98,000 crore and almost half of...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Bunzl sees rise in H1 revenue as recovery offset by fall in Covid orders

Distribution specialist Bunzl forecast a rise in first-half revenue as a recovery in its base business, including the food service and retail sectors, was largely offset by an anticipated fall in Covid-related orders. 7,128.73. 13:50 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,080.27. 13:50 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,062.85. 13:50 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 6,916.65. 13:50...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

PVH Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Revenue Outlook

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has raised its FY21 sales outlook due to its plan to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group LLC. The cash purchase price for the transaction is about $220 million and will include the IZOD, Van Heusen,...
BusinessValueWalk

Wrap Technologies’ Revenues Will Decline Next Quarter – White Diamond

Effissimo Capital Management slammed Toshiba‘s leadership for not doing enough to address the governance deficiencies flagged in a recent independent report. Last week, a probe into Toshiba’s 2020 annual meeting found that the company, together with the industry ministry, effectively colluded to exert control over foreign shareholders with the final aim of fending off a board bid by Effissimo and another one by 3D Investment Partners. The report, which concluded that the meeting was not conducted in a fair manner, "gives sobering insight into dysfunctional corporate governance," said Effissimo in a Thursday statement.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

DS Smith’s profit and revenue decline in fiscal 2021

DS Smith plc (LON: SMDS) said on Tuesday its pre-tax profit and revenue declined in fiscal 2021. Momentum, however, picked up in the fourth quarter and has sustained in fiscal 2020 to date. In the first half, the London-based company’s pre-tax profit had tanked 54%. DS Smith opened at 435...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Revolut Annual Losses Double on Rising Risk Control Costs

LONDON (Reuters) - Digital banking app Revolut said its annual losses doubled to just over 200 million pounds ($278 million) as administrative costs rose from investment in risk, compliance and controls. Administrative costs increased from 125 million pounds in 2019 to 266 million pounds in 2020, Revolut said, outpacing growth...
Financial Reportsstlouisnews.net

EKI Energy Services posts Rs 191 crore revenue in FY21

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Leading player in the carbon credit industry EKI Energy Services has reported revenue from operations of Rs 191 crore in FY21, up 189 per cent year-on-year against Rs 66 crore. The profit after tax went up 314 per cent to Rs 18.7 crore from...
BusinessLodging

Controlling Telecommunications Costs: Rise in Telecom-Related Expenses

To gain a better understanding of telecommunication expenditures at U.S. hotels, CBRE analyzed the costs of phone and internet service within the information and telecommunications systems department (IT department) of nearly 3,000 hotels that participated in our annual Trends in the Hotel Industry survey. Although telecom accounts for a small percentage of expenses, data during 2015 through 2019 revealed a significant upward trend in telecom-related expenditures. At the same time, the data also revealed a steep decline in revenue generation from charges for phone calls and internet access.
Marketsmediapost.com

As Programmatic Rises, Direct-Sold Ad Revenue Declines For Publishers

Direct-sold ad revenue has fallen for 59% of newsletters over the past year in favor of programmatic, according to a study by marketing platform LiveIntent. Programmatic revenue grew by over 105% in the automotive sector as demand for cars was accelerated by the decline in public transportation use. Education newsletters were next, with 75% growth, a reflection of the struggle by parents to cope with school closures and full-time care at home.
MilitaryJanes

Australia sets September deadline for Future Submarine design cost review

French shipbuilder Naval Group has been set a September 2021 deadline by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to submit acceptable revised costings for the next phase of the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN's) AUD90 billion (USD68.2 billion) Future Submarine programme. Speaking in Paris on 16 June after separate meetings with Naval...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market is Thriving Worldwide with Experian, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide

The Latest Released Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SAS Institute (US), LexisNexis (US), SAP (Germany), NICE Systems (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), FICO (US), ThreatMetrix (US), Experian (US), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US) & DXC Technology (US).
Businessthedallasnews.net

Cloud Fax Market Surge at 10.7% CAGR to 2026 | OpenText, CenturyLink, Esker, eFax Corporate, Concord

Global Cloud Fax Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Cloud Fax is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. It lets you send and receive faxes to and from anywhere in the world via email and is fully compatible with all email platforms. It is secure, reliable and eliminates the need for fax machines, toner, paper, fax servers or dedicated fax lines.