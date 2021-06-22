Controlled costs helped NEC Australia offset decline in FY21 revenue

Effissimo Capital Management slammed Toshiba‘s leadership for not doing enough to address the governance deficiencies flagged in a recent independent report. Last week, a probe into Toshiba’s 2020 annual meeting found that the company, together with the industry ministry, effectively colluded to exert control over foreign shareholders with the final aim of fending off a board bid by Effissimo and another one by 3D Investment Partners. The report, which concluded that the meeting was not conducted in a fair manner, "gives sobering insight into dysfunctional corporate governance," said Effissimo in a Thursday statement.