Independence, MO

Council narrowly approves Bass Pro apartments

Blue Springs Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for an apartment complex across from Bass Pro Shops in southeast Independence can move forward. The City Council narrowly approved Case Development’s rezoning request to build more than 280 apartments south of Hobby Lobby in the Falls at Crackerneck Creek development. The council also amended the tax increment financing agreement that governs development in that area, allowing for residential development in an area that city officials had hoped back in 2004 would be the site of a retail and commercial boon.

www.examiner.net
