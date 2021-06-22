AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOC Details Leak Out, Powered By Zen 3 CPU & RDNA 2 GPU Cores With DDR5 Memory Support
The AMD Ryzen Embedded SOCs are aimed at media and enterprise solutions such as Mini PCs, HTPCs, and industrial platforms. So far, AMD has released two generations of Ryzen Embedded SOCs in the market and the third generation, the Ryzen Embedded V3000, is expected to launch next year. The specifications and details have now been reported by Patrick Shur which show a huge upgrade overall and a new platform to support these brand new SOCs too.wccftech.com