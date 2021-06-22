Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Not starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Lyles will not start Tuesday's game against the Athletics as previously expected, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports. Taylor Hearn will start on the mound instead in what figures to be some form of a bullpen game for the Rangers. Manager Chris Woodward cited giving Lyles a rest as the main reason for the change, though he also noted that the right-hander's struggles this season also played a factor. Lyles, who holds a subpar 5.68 ERA on the campaign, will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday, though it's not clear if the plan is for him to provide length immediately after Hearn departs.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Jordan Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Gallo homers again, Lyles strong as Rangers beat Royals 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Strong start spoiled

Gibson allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings and did not factor into the decision in a 6-3 extra-inning loss to Houston on Tuesday. Gibson quelled the Astros' powerful lineup through five shutout innings before getting nicked for a run in...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Greinke expected to start for the Astros against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (25-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (38-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -235, Rangers +196; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Takes loss Tuesday

Suarez (2-1) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out a batter over 1.1 innings as he took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Suarez entered with two outs in the sixth and registered a quick strikeout to get out of the inning. He came back out to face the top of the Dodger lineup and surrendered a leadoff solo home run to Mookie Betts which broke a 3-3 tie. It was the first homer he's given up this season and the second straight outing in which he's given up a run after starting the year with 20.1 scoreless innings. He still owns an outstanding 0.79 ERA and 0.66 WHIP to go along with a 19:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings.
South Charleston, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

Class A tournament starts Tuesday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three wins away from the ultimate prize. The Wahama softball team brings a perfect 24-0 record into the Class A State Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday on Craft Field at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. The Lady Falcons — who defeated Man 2-0 and 11-4...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' John King: Starting build-up

King will begin building up to pitch longer outings and possibly start games, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. The lefty will appear in relief Saturday and will begin pitching on a more regular schedule afterwards. Texas hopes King, who posted a 2.40 ERA in 19 minor-league starts in 2019, can provide some much-needed rotation depth.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers starting rotation to join in on the shuffling fun

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher John King (60) and catcher Jose Trevino (23) talk between pitches during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports. Little has been constant about the 2021 Texas Rangers,...
numberfire.com

Brock Holt starting Sunday for Rangers

The Texas Rangers listed Brock Holt as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Holt will play third base and bat seventh, while Charlie Culberson hits the bench for today's game. Holt has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.3 fantasy...
MLBaustinnews.net

A's, Rangers hope for quick starts again

The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers each have enjoyed one fast start in the first two contests of their four-game series. The American League West rivals will look to hit the ground running at the other's expense on Wednesday night when they continue their set in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers...
CBS Sports

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plans to start Tuesday

Scherzer (groin) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday and plans to start Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Scherzer indicated after his bullpen that he intends to start Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies, and the timing of his throwing session lines him up to pitch on normal rest. Scherzer has been on the 10-day injured list since June 12 due to a groin injury, and he's in line for a minimal stay on the IL as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks prior to Tuesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka starting for Yankees on Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Higashioka is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Higashioka for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home...
MLBnumberfire.com

Garrett Hampson starting on Tuesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hampson is getting the nod at second base while batting seventh in the order against Mariners starter Chris Flexen. Our models project Hampson for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado starting Tuesday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jorge Lopez and the Baltimore Orioles. Maldonado will catch right-hander Zack Greinke and hit ninth on Tuesday after Jason Castro started behind the plate last game. Maldonado has failed to record a hit in three straight games and he struck out five times in that span.
MLBnumberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer starting for Cleveland on Tuesday

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Zimmer is getting the nod in center field while batting eighth in the order against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Our models project Zimmer for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com

Rangers starting Jonah Heim at catcher on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will start behind the plate after Jose Trevino was benched on Wednesday night. numberFire's models project Heim to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.