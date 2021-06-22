Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Not starting Tuesday

Suarez (2-1) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out a batter over 1.1 innings as he took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Suarez entered with two outs in the sixth and registered a quick strikeout to get out of the inning. He came back out to face the top of the Dodger lineup and surrendered a leadoff solo home run to Mookie Betts which broke a 3-3 tie. It was the first homer he's given up this season and the second straight outing in which he's given up a run after starting the year with 20.1 scoreless innings. He still owns an outstanding 0.79 ERA and 0.66 WHIP to go along with a 19:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings.