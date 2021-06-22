Cancel
NHL

Lightning's David Savard: Chips in with pair of assists

Savard tallied two assists and added a pair of hits in an 8-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 5 on Monday. Savard enjoyed his first multi-point performance since February, drawing assists on goals by Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat. He logged 21:40 of ice time, which trailed only defense partner Mikhail Sergachev (24:00) among Tampa Bay skaters, and had a plus-2 rating. Savard has three assists in 13 playoff contests.

Related
NHL1stohiobattery.com

Josh Anderson or David Savard Will Win Their First Stanley Cup

It'd be nice if the Blue Jackets still playing for the Stanley Cup, but that's not the reality we're living in. Although they're out, there are two former Blue Jackets who will have the chance to win their first Stanley Cup: Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens, and David Savard of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both were traded away by the Blue Jackets, and now one of them will hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets in on offensive fireworks

Palat struck for a goal on three shots and added four hits in an 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5 on Monday. Palat converted a nifty re-direction from the right faceoff circle to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 5-0 late in the second period. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for Palat, who has hit the scoresheet in three of his last four games.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Point Quietly Making History

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning were defeated by the New York Islanders by a score of 3-2 to even up the Stanley Cup Semifinal series at two games apiece. The Lightning had a dreadful second period, giving up three goals and failing to find the back of the net. Brayden Point scored just under four minutes into the third period to spark a comeback bid that ultimately proved to be too little, too late. Although the team fell short, Point is quietly etching his name into the record books.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Late scratch Monday

Cernak (undisclosed) will not be in Monday's Game 5 lineup against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. Cernak was with the team for warmups before the game but will be replaced in the lineup by Luke Schenn. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight assists and a plus-7 rating in 15 postseason games. He'll be considered questionable for Game 6 on Wednesday until another update is available.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start

Vasilevskiy is on track to start between the pipes on the road in Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports. Vasilevskiy wasn't tested much in Monday's Game 5, but he was sharp when he needed to be, stopping all 21 shots he faced en route to a blowout 8-0 victory over the Isles. The 26-year-old backstop will try to help the Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second straight year by picking up his 12th win of the playoffs Wednesday.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: No-go for Game 6

Coach Jon Cooper said Cernak (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. The 24-year-old was a late scratch ahead of Monday's victory, as he'll miss his second consecutive game. Cernak has been strong in the series, recording two assists, six hits and three blocks across four games. Cooper added that Cernak will be evaluated following Wednesday's contest, so expect the team to update the defenseman's status ahead of a potential Game 7 on Friday. Luke Schenn will remain in the lineup to replace Cernak for Wednesday's game.
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Musings: How the Lightning beat the Islanders

Key to their seven-game series win, the Bolts managed to break through New York's structured style of play, as well as overcome injuries to Erik Cernak and Nikita Kucherov. In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Lightning faced Florida and Carolina, two teams that, while not identical, both like to push the pace of play. The New York Islanders are a different type of opponent. The Islanders play a tight, structured game, meaning that their players tend to be in the right pace at the right time and make the right decisions with the puck. It can be hard to generate scoring chances against them during five-on-five play. Their sound structure not only helps the defensive side of their game, it also fuels their offensive attack. It can lead to opposition turnovers and counter chances for New York. Also, the Islanders play a physical, straightforward game, which means their ability to win puck battles on the forecheck leads to offensive zone possession time. And since their structured style also includes how they move the puck in the offensive zone, they can make life difficult on the other team to regain possession and alleviate pressure. A puck may come out to center ice, but the Islanders are in position to move it right back in.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Lights up Isles

Stamkos scored a pair of goals and added an assist Monday in an 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5. He finished with five shots and four assists. Stamkos kicked off the Tampa Bay rout just 45 seconds into the game, jumping on an errant bounce in front and burying it into a wide-open net. He made it 4-0 just under six minutes into the second period, hammering a one-timer from the left dot, then he drew an assist on Brayden Point's power-play tally in the final frame. Stamkos' three-point effort was a welcome sight after the veteran had produced just one assist over his previous five games.
NHLABC Action News

Lightning welcome Colombia's hockey club to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — From playing on a small sheet of ice in Bogota, Colombia, a group of young hockey players stepped onto the ice former Tampa Bay Lightning stars. “Rinks over there are super small,” Roy Tyndall, a 10-year old Colombian hockey player, said. “This one is super big. The other ones don’t have boards.”
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Jan Rutta: Clear for Game 6

Coach Jon Cooper said Rutta (undisclosed) will suit up in Wednesday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Rutta left Monday's victory with an undisclosed issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't considered serious. The 30-year-old has played all 16 games this playoffs, and he's contributed just one goal, 14 shots, 18 hits and 10 blocks over that span.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Chips in with assist

Edmundson recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6. Edmundson set up Cole Caufield for a go-ahead goal at 9:36 of the second period. The 27-year-old Edmundson is up to six assists, 20 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 43 hits through 17 playoff outings. He remains the more defensive half of a pairing with Jeff Petry -- Edmundson probably won't interest many fantasy managers during the Stanley Cup Finals.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Active in return to lineup

Cernak (undisclosed) provided four hits, three shots and two blocks in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders in Game 7. Cernak had missed the previous two games due to his injury, but he stepped right back into the mix with 19:50 of ice time while logging a team-high 28 shifts. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight assists, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 16 playoff games.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Historic heater continues

Point scored a goal in his ninth straight game and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 6. Point broke a scoreless tie with 3:58 left in the opening period, fending off a defender to backhand the puck just inside the near post. He later picked up an assist on Anthony Cirelli's second-period strike that gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 edge. The 25-year-old Point is on a truly historic run; a goal in Game 7 on Friday would tie him for the longest goal streak in NHL playoff history. In 17 postseason games overall, Point has a league-leading 14 goals (on just 42 shots) among his 20 points.
Tampa, FLNHL

Local YMCA's honored as Lightning Community Heroes

The Lightning honored the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg as the 36th Community Heroes this season. TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg as the 36th Lightning Community Heroes this season during the first period of tonight's Game 5 matchup against the New York Islanders. Staff members from the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg.
NHLNBC Sports

Lightning too much for Canadiens in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

No, it didn’t always feel like the 5-1 final score. Still, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked like the heavy favorites in Game 1, taking a 1-0 series lead against the Canadiens. It didn’t take the Lightning very long to take a 1-0 lead over the Canadiens in Game 1. They went up 1-0 less than seven minutes into the contest.
BaseballSouth Coast Today

SCIA: Pair of lopsided wins for McCann & Son's

Elias Robles and Rotwin Cruz-Diaz combined on the mound to lead Team Wonder Bowl to their sixth win on the season. Cole Devlin had two hits, scored three times, and drove in three RBI, while his teammate Brady Johns also had three RBI and three hits as well for Team Wonder Bowl. Cruz-Diaz was the winning pitcher coming on relief. Sylis Smith had a double for Amaral’s.
NHLsemoball.com

Canadiens' Weber fined for slash on Lightning star Kucherov

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Shea Weber's wallet is a little lighter heading to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The NHL on Tuesday fined the Montreal defenseman $5,000 for slashing Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov during the third period of the Canadiens' 5-1 loss to the Lightning in the opener of the best-of-seven series.
ESPN

Pucks bounce Lightning's way for 1-0 lead in Cup series

TAMPA, Fla. --  Erik Cernak was one of the most unlikely players to score the first goal of the Stanley Cup Final. But that is what the Tampa Bay defenseman did in the Lightning's 5-1 win Monday night over the Montreal Canadiens in a game that featured unexpected and fluky goals as the defending champions moved closer to another title.