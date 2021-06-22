Cancel
Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Set for second opinion on elbow

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Manager Luis Rojas said Monday that Lucchesi, who has been diagnosed with a UCL tear in his left elbow, will get a second opinion from doctors in the coming days, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Rojas noted that the club is still holding out hope that Lucchesi can rehab...

www.cbssports.com
