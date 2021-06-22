Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Set for second opinion on elbow

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Megill will start Tuesday's game in Atlanta, SportsNet New York reports. Megill will face Atlanta for what will be his second straight turn through the rotation after he started in his big-league debut last Wednesday. He was serviceable if unspectacular in that outing, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings. Megill was initially expected to be one and done in the rotation, but he'll benefit from a second turn after Friday's doubleheader with the Phillies created a stretch of six games in five days. Assuming the Mets have no new injuries to the rotation or changes to the schedule during the upcoming week, Megill could be optioned to Triple-A following Tuesday's outing.