Special Weather Statement issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHERN COVINGTON...OKALOOSA AND EASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1056 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles west of Laurel Hill to 7 miles south of Baker to 9 miles southeast of Pensacola Beach, and moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Florala, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker, Shalimar, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach.