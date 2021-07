The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are going to be packed with the nation’s best athletes, and hopefully, there will be plenty of big marks and times. The potential members of Team USA come from wide swaths of America and feature sponsored and free-agent athletes looking to make the roster. In every event category, jumps, throws, multis, sprints, and distance there will be world-class athletes competing and vying for every spot. While it is 2021, the Trials are still the 2020 Trials like the Olympics will be the 2020 Toky Olympics. Let’s get started with the Olympic Trials preview.