After an unprecedented one-year postponement, the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 23 and Closing Ceremonies are on August 8. Tokyo, which became the first Asian city to host the Summer Games in 1964, will play host for a second time. (Tokyo had been scheduled to host the 1940 games but was cancelled by World War II). Japan has also been the location for two Winter Olympics; Sapporo in 1972 and Nagano in 1998. There is a 13-hour time difference from Tokyo to New York and a 16-hour time difference from Los Angeles.