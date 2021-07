Zeppelin Design Labs was founded February 2015 by Brach Siemens, electrical engineer, product designer, guitarist whose background included touring with Wilco as guitar tech, and by Glen van Alkemade, Zeppelin Design Labs’ project manager, who has a background as a civil engineer and previously worked as a designer of custom sheet metal and custom cabinets. Zeppelin Design Labs is owned by parent organization Jesus People jesuspeoplechicago.org. The backstory on how a homegrown church evolved into a unique multi-faceted business and collective for social good is a fascinating read. Check out the link for more information. Zeppelin Design Labs, the creator of the Cortado Mk III Contact Microphone, is one of the businesses that operates as part of the Jesus People Chicago collective. This is a great example of how a real-world business can be created and operated with non-traditional funding and management.