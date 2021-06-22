Cancel
Dedicated Desktop Cord Organizers

By Michael Hemsworth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batelier Handicraft Wood Cable Organizer is a design-conscious take on desktop cord keepers that will provide a dedicated spot for storing tech accoutrements when not in use. The organizer is crafted with a walnut wood base that is paired with a solid steel holder section that wraps around the bottom and the top of the unit to provide space for six cords to be stored. This will make the process of plugging in a laptop or peripheral for charging far easier and eliminates the need to dig behind a desk to locate a cable or outlet.

