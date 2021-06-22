Dedicated Desktop Cord Organizers

Cover your smartwatch in luxury with the Golden Concept RSC44 active Apple Watch case. Made of impressively strong and incredibly lightweight titanium and carbon fiber, this case weighs only 22 grams. Designed with the active wearer in mind, the RSC44 can stand up to any task. So it can handle whether you go on a casual walk or participate in rigorous activity. Additionally, this titanium case suits 44 mm Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, and SE models. Measuring just 45 by 50 millimeters in size, it doesn’t affect the water resistance of your Apple Watch. Plus, it measures just 13.8 millimeters thick for a slim profile against your wrist. Select from raw titanium or rose gold titanium accent colors, both of which have an overall onyx black case and band color.