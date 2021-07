The New York Giants don’t have many weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball, but one spot that lacks established talent is linebacker. Aside from Blake Martinez, who was an absolute stud for a Big Blue in 2020, the position next to him is a bit weak. While there is a reason to believe that former seventh-round pick Tae Crowder could end up as the starter, there’s no guarantee he will be an adequate option all season long. In fact, if he suffered an injury, the next best option is Reggie Ragland or Devante Downs.