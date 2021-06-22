A helpful heart: Waidner finds inspiration and friendship through service
Florida golfer Lauren Waidner didn’t find her most impactful friendship on the course, but inside a hospital room with a teenage girl battling a chronic illness. Waidner spent the summer of 2019 interning in the pediatric department at UF Health Shands Hospital, following in the footsteps of her parents, John and Amy, who are both pediatricians. While conducting patient satisfaction surveys and doing routine check-ins, Waidner found her newest friendship.www.alligator.org