Beiter leads Griffons past Outlaws

Chase Beiter had himself a night.

The Nevada Griffons righty and Missouri Southern baseball product delivered a complete-game shutout as Nevada picked up an 8-0 win over the Joplin Outlaws on Monday night at Joe Becker Stadium.

Beiter surrendered just three hits and struck out 10 batters in nine innings of work. The senior-to-be sports a 3.19 ERA in the current MINK League season.

Nevada (7-9) was also the beneficiary of a hot night at the plate. The Griffons outhit Joplin (9-7) 15-3 and posted one run in the top of the first, three runs in the sixth and four runs in the eighth.

Jack Swisher paced the Nevada offense, going 5-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored. Khale Goof went 2-for-5 with a walk and two RBI, while Alec Talles and Tyler Davis tallied two hits and one RBI apiece. Jesse Fonteboa, Braedon Hinton. Conner Wytko and Cameron Saso each chipped in one hit.

For Joplin, the setback snapped a three-game win streak that dated back to last Thursday. However, the Outlaws still sit atop the MINK South Division standings with a 1-game lead over Jefferson City.

Joplin only had runners reach safely on five occasions all night. Caleb Feuerstake, Jared Toler and Brett Weimers each logged one hit while Cam Pfafman and Ethan Lopez both drew a walk.

Five arms were used by Joplin in the game. Reese Weaks went five innings in his start and limited Nevada to one earned run and nine hits while striking out eight in five innings. Austin Gottula was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs (one earned) and two hits while walking four in two innings of work.

Ward Richardson and Cole White both allowed two earned runs in relief before Jake Algee shut out the Griffons in the final 1 2/3 innings.

Joplin begins a five-game road trip on Tuesday when it heads to Jefferson City for a 7 p.m. game against the Renegades. Nevada continues its current road trip with a game at Sedalia on Tuesday at 7.