Two dads find H-F a welcoming home for biracial family

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many years ago, their family would not only have been frowned upon, it would have been illegal in most states. J.R. and Brandon Willard-Rose of Homewood are gay, married and have an adopted Black son. Times — and the law — have changed, and society's attitudes are in the...

