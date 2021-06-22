Cancel
Indians defeat Cubs despite Aaron Civale leaving early

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered and five pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout to boost the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Cleveland also managed just six hits but benefited from the long ball to win for the sixth time in...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
