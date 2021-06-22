Rochester council creates path for addition to downtown bank building
A path for adding two floors to the former Olmsted County Bank and Trust building was narrowly approved Monday. “I’m not wholly thrilled with the way this is playing out, but ultimately my main objective is to see this property as preserved as it possibly can be, and the failure of this to move forward does not accomplish that,” Rochester City Council member Nick Campion said after changing his vote following a 3-3 tie that would have stalled the effort.www.postbulletin.com