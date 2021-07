WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the weekend, Wichita Police Department officers responded to seven shooting calls from which nine people were shot. This comes as the U.S. Marshals Service asks for the WPD’s help catching criminals in Wichita as part of a plan called Operation Triple Beam. The Wichita City Council on Tuesday, June 22, will consider moving forward with the 60-day joint effort.