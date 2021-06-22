Centre County Tourism

In case you haven’t noticed the traffic and development…Marquette County in the summer is the place to be. Tourism in Marquette County has been on a steady upward trajectory for years, and its importance to the economy is indisputable: a 2019 Pure Michigan report shows that tourism-related jobs make up 15% of the County’s employment, producing $110 million in total income, $210 million in visitor spending, and $24 million in state and local taxes. About a third of LSCP’s members are directly connected to tourism, and many more are impacted by it. And, in the grander scheme of things, tourism plays a big role in attracting new residents, investors, and businesses to the area. When visitors get a taste of the trails, beaches, skiing, restaurants, and events that Marquette County has to offer, many want to pull up stakes and move here.