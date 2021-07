DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — What does being your best mean to you? Can you work on improving yourself? Is there a version of you which you have yet to discover?. Always try to think big! Assess your patterns of thinking. Think about the ways great leaders think. The thoughts in your mind go far in defining what you do and how you view yourself. You’re going to face challenges in life but there’s always hope. Keep a positive attitude and your entire existence will work to becoming the greatness you have in your mind.