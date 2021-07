The transformation of IT into the cloud was mooted for years, however, it was not until Amazon released its Elastic Compute Cloud in 2006 that the idea of the cloud was truly popularised. Whilst it has taken time to fully develop the idea and build trust, the cloud is now a fully-fledged technology. We all use it every day without even realizing it, whether using social media or watching a film. The cloud has been transformative to the world around us .