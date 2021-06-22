William Malone
William L. Malone, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Evergreen Estates in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. There will be no visitation. A graveside service for William will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 375 32nd St. Dr. SE, Cedar Rapids, with military honors provided by the Marion American Legion Post #298 and the United States Marine Corps. Certified Celebrant Casey Hepker will officiate. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.www.thegazette.com