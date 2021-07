Elizabeth "Lizzy" May (Wolfe) Kroul, 96, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on June 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Solon United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the church. Inurnment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements.