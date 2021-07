The Tennessee Titans scored one of the biggest wins of the NFL offseason when they managed to acquire future Hall of Famer Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons via a trade back in June. That meant that the Titans have arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the league in Jones and AJ Brown. But for former Titans tight end Delanie Walker, that downfield duo could become a scary triple threat, as he believes this is the year that Anthony Firkser breaks out.