Get Free, High-Quality Children’s Books Sent To You In Alabama With This Program

After almost 2 years of being a first-time dad, I can honestly tell you that it's not easy. I have learned that babies love reading!. Ok well, I could be wrong. Maybe not all babies love reading, but I know my son does. He's loved reading since he was only a few months old. At first, I heard people saying that reading to babies helped their development but I didn't really believe it. I just did it cause I wanted my wife to be happy. (Don't tell her that part) Here we are almost two years later and reading is one of his favorite things to do. Early morning, midday, late at night, the time of day doesn't matter. He's always running to his collection of books and opening it up to read. It's really a beautiful thing to see.