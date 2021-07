THE TOURNAMENT: The 73rd State Baseball Tournament will begin Friday, June 25, and resume Tuesday-Thursday, June 28-July 1. The Division 1 quarterfinals will be held Friday at Herr-Baker Stadium on the campus of Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis., and the remainder of the tournament will be held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. Ticket prices for the tourney are $11 per session, $20 for an all-day admission ticket, and $60 for an all-tournament pass for games at Fox Cities Stadium. There are not limitations on tickets available at the stadium.