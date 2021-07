The craft beer scene in Southern New Mexico has taken off in recent years, with taprooms popping up in new locations and unique brews hitting the menus. Each brewery has its own story to tell and beers ranging from easy-drinking wheat to hoppy IPAs. You can beat the summer heat by cooling off with an ice-cold beer at one of these six Southern New Mexico brewpubs. We know there are lots of great breweries throughout the area and we’ll feature more in future stories!