New Dead Space game is reportedly a ‘reimagining’ of the originals
We recently reported on rumors hinting at a return for the Dead Space series, likely on PS5 and Xbox Series X – and since then, more details have emerged in new reports. As suggested by Gematsu, a next-gen entry in the sci-fi survival franchise will be a "reimagining" of the original Dead Space games, rather than a direct sequel, with developer EA planning to officially reveal the new title during EA Play Live on July 22.