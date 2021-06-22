New Dead Space game is reportedly a ‘reimagining’ of the originals

My memories of mooching around the USG Ishimura are nothing but good ones; terrifying, but good. Dead Space was horror, yes, but it was a slicker, more sophisticated offering than we’d been used to, a new adventure that perfectly fused a grim sci-fi story with stunning set design and gorgeous aural soundscapes. I can’t say I enjoyed every moment of it – protagonist Isaac Clarke and I bonded fiercely over our shared disgust of the Necromorphs that stomped the corridors of that abandoned spaceship, although I screamed out loud more than he ever did – but my god, what a ride it was.