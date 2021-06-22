Cancel
New Dead Space game is reportedly a ‘reimagining’ of the originals

By Axel Metz
TechRadar
 17 days ago
We recently reported on rumors hinting at a return for the Dead Space series, likely on PS5 and Xbox Series X – and since then, more details have emerged in new reports. As suggested by Gematsu, a next-gen entry in the sci-fi survival franchise will be a "reimagining" of the original Dead Space games, rather than a direct sequel, with developer EA planning to officially reveal the new title during EA Play Live on July 22.

Community Policy
A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

