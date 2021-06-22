‘Thank You, Elvis’: Andrus’ return home inspires dreams of winning, both in Arlington and Oakland

ARLINGTON — The Rangers handed out bobbleheads of Elvis Andrus on Monday. Sure, they had been around since last year, but nevertheless, it’s the thought. When Oakland’s lineup was introduced before the Rangers’ eventual 8-3 win, Chuck Morgan gave a little extra pause after Andrus’ name for fans to cheer. And they did warmly. After the first inning, they played a welcome back video full of highlights, high jinx and smiles as a tribute. And when he came to the plate in the second, the fans stood and applauded and Kyle Gibson backed off the mound to allow Andrus to feel the thanks of 20,259 fans.