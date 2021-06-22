Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

‘Thank You, Elvis’: Andrus’ return home inspires dreams of winning, both in Arlington and Oakland

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — The Rangers handed out bobbleheads of Elvis Andrus on Monday. Sure, they had been around since last year, but nevertheless, it’s the thought. When Oakland’s lineup was introduced before the Rangers’ eventual 8-3 win, Chuck Morgan gave a little extra pause after Andrus’ name for fans to cheer. And they did warmly. After the first inning, they played a welcome back video full of highlights, high jinx and smiles as a tribute. And when he came to the plate in the second, the fans stood and applauded and Kyle Gibson backed off the mound to allow Andrus to feel the thanks of 20,259 fans.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
City
Frisco, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Daniels
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fangraphs#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...