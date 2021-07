It was a tough week to decide where to fish. It gets that way in June when winds calm to below 10 knots and the entire bay and beachfront becomes emerald green. In Palacios, the upper reaches of the bay like Tres Palacios Bay and Caranchua Bay have been good along the shorelines holding shell. Guide Ray Sexton has been wading tight to those reefs and picking off solid trout early in the morning.