JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was killed in a car fire that happened following a crash in Jacksonville's Biltmore area. At about 2 a.m., officers responders to a crash between a BMW and a Chevrolet in the 3100 block of North Edgewood Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the BMW was traveling south of Edgewood when the driver lost control, crossed the median and collided with the Chevrolet.