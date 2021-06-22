Duane Washington Jr. Earns NBA Combine Invitation After Strong G League Elite Camp
The buzz is beginning to pick up. Duane Washington Jr.'s strong few days at the G League Elite Camp earned him an invitation to the NBA Combine, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Initially, Washington wasn't on the NBA's list of combine participants. Instead, he – along with Ohio State teammate E.J. Liddell – was among the 40 draft hopefuls to take part in the G League's event in Chicago the past few days.www.elevenwarriors.com