Duane Washington Jr. Earns NBA Combine Invitation After Strong G League Elite Camp

The biggest takeaway from the New York Knicks’ playoff flop is that they need more shotmakers. It was a jarring reminder of what the Knicks are missing. They saw up close how Trae Young demolished their season-long top-five defense. Then they watched Young cut Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons down to size in the second round. The Atlanta Hawks continue to soar, beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on the road behind Young’s career-high 48 points.